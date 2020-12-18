Don’t Forget the “Shadow Pandemic”

Articles

Despite positive vaccine news earlier this month, coronavirus is continuing to threaten the health and safety of Americans across the country. In addition to virus fears, the organization UN Women warned that the pandemic may continue to put women and children at risk of domestic violence and abuse. Labeled a “shadow pandemic,” the increased risk and danger to victims of domestic violence is just one ripple effect of coronavirus’ devastation. As case numbers rise through the winter, thousands of abuse victims are left uncertain and at risk.

When the pandemic first began, experts were fearful for the safety of those trapped at home with their abusers. Domestic violence victims were especially vulnerable as shelters and safe houses transitioned to online-support services in order to maintain the health of their faculty and the people they serve. For victimized children, the situation was equally dire. According to Darkness to Light, around 30% of abused children are abused by a member of their family. Without access to trusted adults who typically report abuse, like teachers, coaches, and family friends, many children are self-reporting through hotlines and online support chats. Over 60,000 people received help from the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) in May and June alone. This is the highest number in the history of RAINN and an indication that many people suffering are forced to seek their own support during the pandemic.

Survivors have also had to put legal cases on hold as states like New York shut down their courts in order to curb rising coronavirus numbers. After extensive lobbying efforts, New York passed legislation to extend the look-back window by five months to allow survivors to file child sexual abuse lawsuits. Whether or not other states with similar look-back window legislation will follow New York’s example remains to be seen.

As the pandemic stretches on, experts are continuing to fear that the effects of the “shadow pandemic” on abuse survivors will have long-term consequences. The longer people are advised to stay at home and isolate from family and friends, the longer abuse may continue and the more severe it may become. Additionally, if victims are seriously injured, concern over contracting coronavirus may deter some victims from seeking medical attention they need.

There are ways individuals can take action to curb some of the effects of the “shadow pandemic.” As a rule, adults in regular contact with children should familiarize themselves with the signs of abuse so that they may fill the void of mandated reporters if need be. On a larger scale, organizations like RAINN and the National Domestic Abuse Hotline continue to staff 24/7 online chat rooms to help support victims in quarantine.

Though we are all facing unprecedented stress and anxiety during this time, it is critical that especially vulnerable abuse victims have the support they need to be safe as the pandemic continues and the “shadow pandemic” lurks beneath the surface.

