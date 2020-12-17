The queer punk party confronting panto's outdated attitudes

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 09:25 Hits: 7

Traditional pantomimes often spin the same old narratives about gender and beauty, says the maker of an alternative show, about LGBTQ+ activists

“Kids love a mosh pit! They love a headbang,” says Tali Clarke, the writer and director of a queer punk pantomime, Madre Goose, which is streamed this month.

Madre Goose tells the story of an LGBTQ+ community of activists rallying against gentrification and materialism. All the wacky costumes, silly characters and daft jokes are as you’d expect from panto, but it has punk songs, psychedelic green-screen backgrounds and embraces inclusivity.

Related: The snow must go on: top theatre shows to watch online this Christmas

Madre Goose is available until 31 January

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2020/dec/17/queer-punk-panto-traditional-pantomime-lgbtq-community