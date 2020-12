Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 8

Provided

The Democratic rising star is one of 538 electors representing their states today, and he had a special honor in the process.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/state-rep-malcolm-kenyatta-presents-official-motion-state-electors-oust-donald-trump/