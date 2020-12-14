Articles

Policy change due in 2021 will allow gay and bisexual men in long-term relationships to give blood

Gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood more easily from next summer following a landmark policy change, the NHS blood service has announced. The move has been welcomed by campaigners who have fought to overturn rules that “perpetuate inequality”.

Men in a long-term relationship with another man will be able to donate blood from next summer, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said. The rules currently require all men who have had sex with men to abstain from sex for three months to give blood.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/14/blood-donor-rules-to-be-relaxed-for-gay-and-bisexual-men-in-england