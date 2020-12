Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 14:03 Hits: 9

Shutterstock

She claims that people who oppose trans rights live in a "climate of fear" in a clumsy attempt to paint them as victims.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/j-k-rowling-says-90-fans-agree-transphobia-theyre-afraid-say-publicly/