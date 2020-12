Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:53 Hits: 8

mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com

Stephen Schwartz defended North Carolina's H.B.2 discrimination law & fought against trans student Gavin Grimm in court. Now he's going to be a federal judge.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/senate-confirms-trump-appointee-federal-court-defended-anti-lgbtq-laws-years/