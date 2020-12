Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 20:30 Hits: 8

Johnny Silvercloud / Shutterstock

The Electoral College tally ultimately decides the President. In the process, it screwed LGBTQ rights twice in the last 20 years - and it was almost close enough for a third time, too.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/electoral-college-now-weak-link-american-democracy/