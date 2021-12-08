Soyuz Trio Blasts off to Station for 11-Day Stay

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

The Soyuz MS-20 crew ship blasts off on time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan toward the space station. Credit: Roscosmos

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano are safely in orbit on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft after launching at 2:38 a.m. EST from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time).

After a four-orbit, six-hour journey, the Soyuz will dock to the station’s Poisk module at 8:41 a.m. About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the crew members will greet each other.

NASA TV coverage of docking will begin at 8 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

