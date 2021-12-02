Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Spacewalkers (from left) Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will spend about six-and-a-half hours replacing a faulty antenna system.

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are reviewing the procedures they will use during Thursday’s spacewalk. The duo will exit the International Space Station after setting their U.S. spacesuits to battery power at 6:15 a.m. EST signifying the start of their spacewalk. photographed the condition of electronics gear that supports commercial spaceflight operations. Maurer checked tested electrical hardware and switches inside the Columbus laboratory module.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/12/02/nasa-astronauts-begin-spacewalk-to-replace-antenna-system/