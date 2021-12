Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

NASA will air live coverage of the first National Space Council Meeting held under the Biden-Harris Administration at 1:30 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, from the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-air-vp-harris-first-national-space-council-meeting