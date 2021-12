Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

December’s solstice brings the longest northern nights, and it’s a busy month for stargazers: the Geminid meteors, a visit from Comet Leonard, and a plethora of bright stars and constellations.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-tour-podcast-december-2021/