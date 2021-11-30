The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA Teams Delay Spacewalk After Debris Notification

NASA Teams Delay Spacewalk After Debris NotificationNASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were slated to perform a spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system.

The evening of Monday, Nov. 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, Nov. 30 until more information is available. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk. The latest information and future spacewalk dates will be shared on https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/11/30/nasa-teams-delay-spacewalk-after-debris-notification/

