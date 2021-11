Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 12:28 Hits: 0

Ambitious plans to expand the nascent space industry in Greece – enabling the digital transformation of society while creating jobs and generating prosperity – have received a fillip from ESA.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/ESA_helps_Greece_to_boost_its_space_investments