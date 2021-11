Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 16:08 Hits: 5

Europe’s next two Galileo satellites have been attached to the dispenser on which they will ride to orbit, and the launcher fairing that will protect them during the first part of the ascent to orbit has been closed around the pair.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/Galileo_satellites_in_place_for_launch