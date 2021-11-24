November deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and more

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeffrey Horne in Nashville, Tennessee, captured this image of the star-forming region NGC 7822 on November 9, 2021. It looks like a giant cosmic question mark! The region is located at the edge of a giant molecular cloud toward the northern constellation Cepheus the King. It’s about 3,000 light-years away. Jeffrey wrote. “The Cosmic Question Mark, taken from our backyard in Nashville, Tennessee, over the course of 7 nights. A total of 50 hours of exposure time. A reminder to always stay curious.” Thank you, Jeffrey! See more November deep sky photos below.
November deep sky photos
Enjoy these November deep sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. The Question Mark Nebula, NGC 7822, above, appears in Cepheus near the border of Cassiopeia. Take a visual journey from dusty nebulae to a comet within our own solar system to distant galaxies, including the mighty Andromeda galaxy, the closest large spiral galaxy to our Milky Way.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image of the Double Cluster on November 4, 2021. David wrote: “The Double Cluster in the constellation Perseus is comprised of two impressive close-together open star clusters, NGC 869 and NGC 884. These stellar jewels can be seen with the unaided eye from a reasonably dark site and are wonderful in binoculars or a rich-field telescope.” Thanks again, David!
Comet Atlas and galaxies
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman took this image of Comet Atlas from Mayhill, New Mexico, on November 16, 2021. Eliot wrote, “Comet Atlas had a close conjunction with Arp 143 (above), which is a collisional ring of galaxies. Comet Atlas passed in a very close conjunction to the spiral galaxy PGC 21754 just above the comet’s nucleus.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Basudeb Chakrabarti in Pokhriabong, India, took this image of the Orion Nebula on November 7, 2021. Basudeb wrote: “Orion and Running Man Nebula: I have taken 2 exposures for an HRD Composition of the Orion Nebula. Otherwise the bright core of it would have been blown out.” Thank you, Basudeb! The Orion Nebula is the cave-shaped portion to the right of the dark lane of dust, while the Running Man Nebula is the smaller area of light to the left of the dust lane. Can you see the shape of a stick figure in motion?View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Lawton in Flower Mound, Texas, took this image of the Orion Nebula on November 7, 2021. He wrote: “M42 , the Orion Nebula, shot just before daylight savings time change and as it reached the dewpoint on my patio.” Thank you, James!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Matthew Schmidt in the Catskill Mountains took this image of the Orion Nebula on November 5, 2021. Matthew wrote: “I was out in my driveway on the first clear cold night in New Kingston, New York. I had just dropped my camera and lens about 6 feet while shooting the Andromeda Galaxy and wanted to test its functionality, so I switched gears to the Orion Nebula. Turned out great, I think, and best of all, my camera and lens are still miraculously working.” Thank you, Matthew!
The Andromeda Galaxy
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image of the Andromeda Galaxy on November 1, 2021. David wrote: “Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and companion galaxies (M32 [bright spot immediately above galactic core and arms] and M110 [fuzzy oval toward bottom left]) in grayscale, imaged from Halifax on 1 November 2021. M31, located about 2.5 million light-years from Earth, is similar in form to our Milky Way galaxy but it is twice as large. M31 is predicted to collide with our Milky Way galaxy … in about 4.5 billion years!” Thank you, David! Want to see Andromeda for yourself? You can. Get yourself under a dark sky and follow these tips on how to find it.
Bottom line: The November deep sky holds beautiful sights that you can see with your own eyes, or enjoy through these amazing photos taken by our own EarthSky community.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015