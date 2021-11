Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

NASA has selected Centuria Corporation of Reston, Virginia, for management systems engineering, software development, project management, information technology security, and enterprise architecture support services for the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Johnson Space Center in Houston, and Ames Research Center.

