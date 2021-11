Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Small and medium satellites can expect new launch opportunities on the Spectrum launch vehicle thanks to an ESA Boost! co-funding contract worth €11 m with Isar Aerospace Technologies in Germany.

