Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 11:23 Hits: 3

Astronauts at the International Space Station have returned to normal operations after a couple of adrenalin-filled days following a Russian anti-satellite missile test that threw an out-of-control cloud of space debris into the station's orbit.

Read more https://www.space.com/space-station-astronauts-normal-operations-russian-asat-missile-test