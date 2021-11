Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 08:38 Hits: 1

The world will be watching the milestone launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, DART, spacecraft on Wednesday, 24 November, intended to alter one small part of the Solar System forever.

