NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and the agency’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will visit Capitol Hill Wednesday, Nov. 17, to meet with members of Congress, discuss work aboard the International Space Station, tour the Destination Station exhibit, and highlight America’s future deep space exploration plans.

