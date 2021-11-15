The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ESA’s Biomass on track to target forests

Category: Space Hits: 3

ESA’s Biomass on track to target forests

With more than 100 global leaders at COP26 having pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade to help address the climate crisis, the health of the world’s forests is high on the political agenda. ESA’s Biomass mission will soon play a key role in delivering novel information about the state of our forests, how they are changing over time, and advance our knowledge of the carbon cycle. With launch scheduled for 2023, the mission is now in its last phases of development, having recently passed several key milestones.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Biomass/ESA_s_Biomass_on_track_to_target_forests

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version