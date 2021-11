Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 16:05 Hits: 3

Children of the world join Europe’s mission to Jupiter

We received astounding works of art from kids in 63 countries who put their personal touch on Europe’s mission to the largest planet in our Solar System, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE).

Read more https://www.esa.int/kids/en/news/Children_of_the_world_join_Europe_s_mission_to_Jupiter