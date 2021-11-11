Partial lunar eclipse November 18-19: Great for North America

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:45 Hits: 3

Partial lunar eclipse

For us in North America, the partial lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning on November 19, 2021. The moon will be high in North American skies, to the west. In this illustration, the white disks represent partially eclipsed moons. The maroon disk represents the moon at greatest eclipse, 97% covered by the Earth’s dark umbral shadow. Watch for the dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster near the eclipsed moon. Chart by John Jardine Goss

A partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon for much of the globe on November 19, 2021 (overnight on November 18 for North America). Most locations will see up to 97% of the moon slip into Earth’s shadow. North America has the best location to see the entirety of the eclipse. Find maps and timing for the eclipse below, and remember to convert UTC to your time. You can visit timeanddate.com to get an exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

This is an exceptionally deep partial eclipse with an umbral eclipse magnitude of 0.9742. With a just thin sliver of the moon exposed to direct sun at maximum eclipse, the rest of the moon should take on the characteristically ruddy colors of a total lunar eclipse.

This is the second lunar eclipse of 2021. It occurs at the moon’s ascending node in Taurus 1.7 days before the moon reaches apogee (November 21 at 02:14 UTC).

Because the moon is near apogee, this is also the longest lunar eclipse in a span of some 1,000 years. Read more about the length of this lunar eclipse.

Like watching the moon? EarthSky’s 2022 lunar calendars show its phase for every day of the year. Order now. Going fast!

Where you can see the partial lunar eclipse

Viewers in North America and the Pacific Ocean, Alaska, eastern Australia, New Zealand and Japan will be able to see the entire partial lunar eclipse. Observers in western Asia, Australia, and New Zealand miss the early stages of the eclipse because they occur before moonrise. Similarly, South America and Western Europe experience moonset before the eclipse ends. None of the eclipse is visible from Africa, the Middle East, or western Asia.

At the instant of greatest eclipse (09:02:56 UTC) the moon lies at the zenith for a point in the Pacific Ocean east of the Hawaiian Islands. The moon’s southern limb lies 0.8 arc-minutes outside the edge of the umbral shadow.

This is an extraordinary test case for a marginally partial eclipse.

Eclipse times

The times of the major eclipse phases are listed as follows. These times are in Universal Time (UTC); translate UTC to your time.

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:02:09 UTC on November 19

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:18:43 UTC (2:19 a.m. EST in North America)

Greatest Eclipse: 09:02:56 UTC (4:03 a.m. EST)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 10:47:07 UTC (5:47 a.m. EST)

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 12:03:44 UTC (7:04 a.m. EST)

Find eclipse timings for your location at timeanddate.com.

Also see this Key to Lunar Eclipse Figures.

Saros and eclipse season

The November 18-19, 2021, eclipse is an exceptionally deep partial lunar eclipse. With a just thin sliver of the moon exposed to direct sun at maximum eclipse, the rest of the moon should take on the characteristically ruddy colors of a total lunar eclipse. Image via Joe

The eclipse belongs to Saros 126 and is number 45 of 70 eclipses in the series.

All eclipses in this series occur at the moon’s ascending node. The moon moves southward with respect to the node with each succeeding eclipse in the series, and gamma decreases.

The partial lunar eclipse of November 19, 2021, is followed two weeks later by a total solar eclipse on December 4, 2021.

These eclipses all take place during a single eclipse season.

Thank you, Fred Espenak, for granting permission to reprint this article. For the best in eclipse info – from a world’s expert – visit Fred Espenak’s publications page

Bottom line: A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be visible from the Americas, North Europe, eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. Find eclipse timings for your location at timeanddate.com.

Read more: November 2021 partial lunar eclipse longest for 1,000 years

The post Partial lunar eclipse November 18-19: Great for North America first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/partial-lunar-eclipse-november-19-2021/