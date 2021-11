Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 8

Meteorologist and pilot by day, astrophotographer by night: Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn shares her pursuit and passion for the hobby.

The post Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn: Meteorologist, Pilot, Astrophotographer appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-resources/kerry-ann-lecky-hepburn-meteorologist-pilot-astrophotographer/