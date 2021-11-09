Moon, Saturn, Jupiter November 9, 10 and 11

Articles

Moon, Saturn, Jupiter

Moon, Saturn, Jupiter! The waxing crescent moon will sweep past Saturn and Jupiter on the evenings of November 9, 10 and 11, 2021. Saturn is 4 degrees north of the moon on November 10 at about 14:00 UTC . Jupiter is 4 degrees north of the moon on November 11 at about 17:00 UTC . Also watch for dazzling Venus to the west. By the end of November, Saturn will be about midway between Jupiter and Venus.

Jupiter is the second-brightest starlike object in the November evening sky (only Venus appears as a brighter “star”). Jupiter is still near Saturn in the sky, nearly a year after their late 2020 great conjunction. Watch for Jupiter and Saturn near the moon on November 9, 10 and 11, 2021.

We call Jupiter the king of the planets, because it’s the largest planet in our solar system. It’s second only to Venus in brightness among the planets, and among the stars in the November sky. In November 2021, Jupiter is in front of the stars of eastern Capricornus. For people with very good eyesight and who are in a dark site away from city lights, look just below Jupiter for two dim stars, Deneb Algiedi (aka Delta Caprcorni) and Nashira (aka Gamma Capricorni). Binocular users will have no trouble seeing them. Throughout November, Jupiter moves eastward every night, leaving these two stars behind as December approaches.

Saturn is fainter than Jupiter, but brighter than most stars. It’s golden in color and shines with a steady light. Saturn can be overlooked. But it’s easy to identify. Simply fully extend your arm and make a fist. Place bright Jupiter on the left side, and Saturn will be the object on the right side.

As with Jupiter, Saturn can be seen in November 2021 moving in front of the background stars of Capricornus. Those people using only their eyes and who have very good eyesight, as well as binocular users, will see Saturn sliding below the dim star Upsilon Capricorni throughout November.

All month long, watch Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter. The two giant planets move towards brilliant Venus. By the end of November, Saturn will sit nearly midway between Jupiter and Venus, forming planetary bookends!

On any evening in November 2021, you can see 3 bright planets in the evening sky. They are Venus (brightest and closet to the sunset point), Jupiter (2nd-brightest) and Saturn. All 3 are very bright and noticeable. Plus they follow the ecliptic – sun’s path – across our sky. Jupiter and Saturn appear to move toward Venus throughout November. When November ends, the 3 planets will appear noticeably close, with Saturn midway between Jupiter and Venus. Chart via Stellarium

Bottom line: The waxing crescent moon will sweep past Saturn and Jupiter on the evenings of November 9, 10 and 11, 2021. Watch for Venus, too, to the west.

