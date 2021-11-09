The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Satellites pinpoint communities at risk of permafrost thaw

Thawing permafrost in the Arctic is already unleashing methane and carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, exacerbating global temperature rise. As well adding to the climate crisis, this ground, which has been frozen for thousands of years, is becoming unstable and causing serious issues for local communities. For the first time, data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 missions along with artificial intelligence have been used to offer a complete overview of the Arctic to identify communities and infrastructure that will be at risk over the next 30 years.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Satellites_pinpoint_communities_at_risk_of_permafrost_thaw

