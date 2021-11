Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 21:02 Hits: 0

Landsat 9, a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) that launched Sept. 27, 2021, has collected its first light images of Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-usgs-release-first-landsat-9-images