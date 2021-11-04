The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Markus Varik and his wife are aurora tour guides, operating as Greenlander. He captured this image on the night of November 3, 2021, before midnight, from Tromso, Norway, and wrote: “Even I was impressed. The auroras were strong, one of the best displays in years. I am very tired, but happy.” Thank you so much, Markus! See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. The November 3 CME impact – from a November 2 storm on the sun – sparked a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm. There were intense auroras around the Arctic Circle. According to the University of Alaska’s aurora forecast, you might see a good auroral display tonight, too, possibly dipping into latitudes like those in the northern U.S. Read more about the ongoing auroras.Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!

More photos of the aurora from around the world

Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl R Garrison in Southern Alberta, Canada, caught this image of the Aurora Borealis on the night of November 4, 2021, and wrote: “A spectacular night of aurora shooting in Southern Alberta, Canada. One of the few times I’ve had the pleasure of watching them overhead with color visible to the naked eye!” Thank you so much, Sheryl!Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!View at EarthSky Community Photos. |Robert Pelland in Vermilion Bay, Ontario, Canada, captured this Aurora Borealis on November 4, 2021, and wrote: “Shot from my Samsung galaxy phone.” Thank you very much, Robert!

Aurora twitter lighting up

Southern Lights spotted in New Zealand and beyond

Bottom line: See photos by aurora tour guide Markus Varik and other photographers from around the world. The recent solar coronal mass ejection caused this extraordinary display of auroras.

