Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!

More photos of the aurora from around the world

Aurora twitter lighting up

Shazam! This is what a G3 Geomagnetic Storm looks like from space when a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun makes a direct hit with Earth. Enjoy these #VIIRS views of last nights #AuroraBorealis acquired by the #Suomi-NPP and #NOAA20 satellites. https://t.co/N94utqlp7fpic.twitter.com/m5jyZAOZmZ — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) November 4, 2021

To think I nearly called it a night after the Aurora initially died down around 9:30 PM in Northeast Montana. Ended up staying out until almost 2:30 AM. Most incredible display of the Northern Lights I have ever witnessed. Here are just a couple quick edits. More to come! #mtwxpic.twitter.com/1TFhBxB0OQ — Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) November 4, 2021

Southern Lights spotted in New Zealand and beyond

Bottom line: See photos by aurora tour guide Markus Varik and other photographers from around the world. The recent solar coronal mass ejection caused this extraordinary display of auroras.

