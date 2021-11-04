Photos of last night’s auroras. Wow!

Category: Space Hits: 3View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Markus Varik and his wife are aurora tour guides, operating as Greenlander. He captured this image on the night of November 3, 2021, before midnight, from Tromso, Norway, and wrote: “Even I was impressed. The auroras were strong, one of the best displays in years. I am very tired, but happy.” Thank you so much, Markus! See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. The November 3 CME impact – from a November 2 storm on the sun – sparked a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm. There were intense auroras around the Arctic Circle. According to the University of Alaska’s aurora forecast, you might see a good auroral display tonight, too, possibly dipping into latitudes like those in the northern U.S. Read more about the ongoing auroras.November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!November 3, 2021, photo by Markus Varik in Tromso, Norway. He is an aurora tour guide at Greenlander. See more from Markus on Facebook and on Instagram. Thank you, Markus!
Shazam! This is what a G3 Geomagnetic Storm looks like from space when a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun makes a direct hit with Earth. Enjoy these #VIIRS views of last nights #AuroraBorealis acquired by the #Suomi-NPP and #NOAA20 satellites. https://t.co/N94utqlp7fpic.twitter.com/m5jyZAOZmZ
— UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) November 4, 2021
The BEST #aurora#northernlights I've ever seen in my life!
Incredible activity this morning as seen from Birds Hill Park
LOTS more photos and videos coming. More on my @instagram@CBCManitoba@CityNewsWPG@TourismWPG@TravelManitoba@ctvwinnipeg@CTVMorningWPGpic.twitter.com/SEMthyMZ4k
— Dan Harper (@DanHarperPhoto) November 4, 2021
OMG!!! The RED Aurora moments ago were incredible near Alix Alberta!! #Aurora#TeamTanner@treetanner@TamithaSkov@chunder10@NightLights_AM@weathernetwork@scottrockphoto@JimCantore@MatthewCappucci@mikesobel@PeakToSailPhoto@RedDeerAdvocate@CTVJoelle@Sunny94FM@KyleTWNpic.twitter.com/8I2spFUqB3
— Dar Tanner (@dartanner) November 4, 2021
#Aurora visible from Pyramid Lake, Nevada. Capture time: 12:41 AM 11/4/21 @ThisIsReno@TamithaSkov@StormHour@NWSRenopic.twitter.com/9EvicK89lX
— Trevor Bexon (@trevbex) November 4, 2021
An incredible display of the Northern Lights last night from Sycamore Gap. @FujifilmX_UK@nationaltrust@StormHour@Schafernaker@TamithaSkov@_SpaceWeather_@Lauratobin1@bbcweather@itvweather@Aurora_Alerts@APpic.twitter.com/NRqts5fADo
— Steven Lomas (@StevenLomas10) November 4, 2021
To think I nearly called it a night after the Aurora initially died down around 9:30 PM in Northeast Montana. Ended up staying out until almost 2:30 AM. Most incredible display of the Northern Lights I have ever witnessed. Here are just a couple quick edits. More to come! #mtwxpic.twitter.com/1TFhBxB0OQ
— Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) November 4, 2021
#Dunedin this is not a drill this is with my iPhone #Aurora#Dunedinpic.twitter.com/PqdhprYs09
— paul le comte (@five15design) November 4, 2021
Bottom line: See photos by aurora tour guide Markus Varik and other photographers from around the world. The recent solar coronal mass ejection caused this extraordinary display of auroras.
