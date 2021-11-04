Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

Video: 00:20:53

English - Space Station call with French President Emmanuel Macron

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet had a call with the French President Emmanuel Macron on 4 November 2021 from the International Space Station. The call came at the end of Thomas’s second mission to space called Alpha.

Over 200 experiments are planned during Thomas’ time in space, with 40 European ones and 12 new experiments led by the French space agency CNES.

Latest updates on the Alpha mission can be found via @esaspaceflight on Twitter, with more details on ESA’s exploration blog via thomaspesquet.esa.int.

Background information on the Alpha mission is available at www.esa.int/MissionAlpha with a brochure at www.esa.int/AlphaBrochure.

French - Appel depuis la Station avec le président français Emmanuel Macron

L’astronaute de l’ESA Thomas Pesquet était en communication avec le président français Emmanuel Macron le 4 novembre 2021 depuis la Station spatiale internationale alors que se termine Alpha, la seconde mission de Thomas dans l’espace.

Plus de 200 expériences étaient au programme du séjour de Thomas dans l’espace, dont 40 expériences européennes et 12 nouvelles expériences dirigées par le CNES, l’agence spatiale française.

Retrouvez les informations les plus récentes de la mission Alpha via @esaspaceflight sur Twitter, et plus de détails sur le blog de l’exploration spatiale de l’ESA à l’adresse thomaspesquet.esa.int.

Plus d’informations sur la mission Alpha sont disponibles aux adresses www.esa.int/MissionAlpha (en anglais) et www.esa.int/Space_in_Member_States/France/Alpha (en français).

La brochure de la mission est disponible en anglais et en français via le lien suivant : www.esa.int/AlphaBrochure

