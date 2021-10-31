The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Antarctic glacier named Glasgow to mark COP26

Antarctica

Nine fast-flowing glaciers in West Antarctica have been named after locations of important climate treaties, conferences and reports. One of the glaciers is now called Glasgow Glacier to mark the city hosting the COP26 climate change conference. All the glaciers are in the Getz region, which, using data from satellites, was found recently to have lost more than 300 gigatonnes of ice over the last 25 years.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Antarctic_glacier_named_Glasgow_to_mark_COP26

