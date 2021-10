Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:08

NASA has selected National Geographic to help tell the story of Artemis II, the first Artemis flight that will carry astronauts around the Moon and back to Earth aboard the agency’s Orion spacecraft.

