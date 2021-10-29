Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Video: 01:01:43

Watch the replay of Matthias Maurer’s last Q&A session before liftoff!

The ESA astronaut joined from his pre-launch quarantine in the USA to discuss launch preparations and highlights of his mission, called Cosmic Kiss. Matthias will be the 600th human to fly to space.

His first launch attempt is on Sunday 31 October at 07:21 CET (06:21 GMT, 02:21 EDT) alongside NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn and Raja Chari on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft “Endurance”.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/10/Q_A_with_ESA_astronaut_Matthias_Maurer