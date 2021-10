Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:27 Hits: 5

The AAS is honored to be continuing the legacy of Willmann-Bell, Inc. by selling and publishing their robust catalog of astronomy books as an imprint of AAS Sky Publishing, LLC.

The post Willmann-Bell Books Now Available appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/willmann-bell-books-now-available/