Andromeda Galaxy photos, 2021

Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Mainak Chakraborty in Kolkata, India, captured this photo of the Andromeda Galaxy on October 3, 2021. Mainak wrote: “The Andromeda Galaxy is the closest large spiral galaxy to our Earth. Excluding the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, visible from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, the Andromeda Galaxy is the brightest external galaxy we can see. At 2.5 million light-years, it’s the most distant thing humans can see with the unaided eye. This image was captured in 2 consecutive nights with 2 different filters used. And then that data was processed and blended. It was my 1st Andromeda attempt with a Cooled Astrocam.” Thank you, Mainak!

We’re in the midst of the best time of year to observe the wondrous Andromeda Galaxy, the large spiral galaxy next-door to our Milky Way. The constellations that help you find it are up in the east after dark. The Andromeda Galaxy is bright enough to be seen without optical aid from a dark-sky site. Binoculars or a telescope will improve the view. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the Andromeda Galaxy, from the EarthSky community! You can submit your own, too.



