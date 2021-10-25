Crew-3 FRR Concludes; NASA, SpaceX ‘Go’ for Oct. 31 Launch

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

The Flight Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a 2:21 a.m. liftoff on Sunday, Oct. 31, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. NASA will hold a media conference at approximately 7:15 p.m. to discuss the outcome of the review. Listen live on the agency’s website.

Participants in the teleconference are:

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Joel Montalbano, manager, International Space Station, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Holly Ridings, chief flight director, Flight Operations Directorate, Johnson

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Junichi Sakai, manager, International Space Station, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Frank de Winne, manager, International Space Station, European Space Agency (ESA)

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, will launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, for the third crew rotation flight under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

More details about the mission and the Commercial Crew Program can be found in the online press kit, or by following the commercial crew blog, @commercial_crew, and commercial crew on Facebook.

