Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 16:44 Hits: 1

NASA will hold a virtual media briefing at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 28, to discuss the latest results from the agency’s Juno spacecraft.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-host-briefing-to-reveal-new-findings-from-jupiter-s-atmosphere