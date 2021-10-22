The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Artemis I stacked

Category: Space Hits: 0

Artemis I stacked Video: 00:04:28

Time lapse of the stacking of the Orion spacecraft on top of the fully assembled Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on 21 October 2021, in preparation for the uncrewed Artemis I launch.

For Artemis I, the European Service Module will take the spacecraft more than 64 000 km beyond the Moon in a test flight to demonstrate its capabilities.

The European Service Module is ESA’s contribution to NASA’s Orion spacecraft that will send astronauts to the Moon and beyond. It provides electricity, water, oxygen and nitrogen as well as keeping the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course.

Learn more about Orion

Access the broadcast quality version of the video

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/10/Artemis_I_stacked

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version