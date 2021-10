Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 01:52 Hits: 24

SpaceX fired up its SN20 Starship prototype in earnest for the first time Thursday night (Oct. 21), notching a big milestone on the vehicle's planned path to orbit.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-prototype-sn20-first-static-fire-video