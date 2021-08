Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 19:05 Hits: 7

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-sets-coverage-invites-public-to-virtually-join-next-cargo-launch-0