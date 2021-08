Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 10:15 Hits: 4

Image: New radar images show the A-74 iceberg spinning around the western tip of the Brunt Ice Shelf, brushing slightly against it before continuing southwards.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2021/08/A-74_iceberg_near_collision_with_Brunt_Ice_Shelf