Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 15:14 Hits: 0

Two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station Tuesday, Aug. 24, for a spacewalk to install a support bracket in preparation for future installation of the orbiting laboratory’s third new solar array.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-spacewalk-briefing-to-highlight-new-solar-array-installation