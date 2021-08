Articles

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon.

The post "True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

