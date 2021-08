Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

2021 is "virtually certain" to be one of the top 10 hottest years on record, and "fire clouds," could become a summer staple, scientists revealed in a monthly briefing today (Aug. 19).

