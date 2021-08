Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 13:02 Hits: 1

New research reveals that Saturn, like Jupiter, has a “fuzzy” core that extends 60% of the way to its surface, a finding that is changing how astronomers think about giant planets.

The post Saturn Has a Fuzzy Core, Too appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/saturn-fuzzy-core/