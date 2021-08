Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity made its 12th Red Planet flight on Monday (Aug. 16), during which the little chopper served as eyes in the sky for its larger companion, the Perseverance rover.

