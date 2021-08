Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:17 Hits: 2

NASA has awarded a contract to TechTrans International (TTI) Inc. of Houston to provide translation, interpretation, language training, and logistics services for the agency’s International Space Station Program, with the option to support additional programs and NASA centers, if required.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-contract-for-translation-and-logistics-services