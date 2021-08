Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 16:07 Hits: 5

While many astrophotographers follow the "rule of 500" (or 300), some experimentation can help find the right exposure time for your setup.

The post Astrophotography: How Long Can You Go? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/astrophotography-rule-of-500-how-long/