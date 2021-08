Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 18:20 Hits: 11

A new study suggests that wind, not water, created the rock layers in Gale Crater, where the Curiosity rover roams.

The post Gale Crater on Mars: An Ancient Lake or Just Puddles? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/gale-crater-mars-ancient-lake-or-just-puddles/