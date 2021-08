Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 08:48 Hits: 9

The Moon waxes from first quarter to gibbous in the evening sky, offering some of its most interesting telescopic aspects. Venus grows more insistent in the western twilight. And Jupiter and especially Saturn pose well in the southeast to south by late evening.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, August 13 – 21 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/