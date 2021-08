Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

Playmobil is launching an epic new replica of the USS Enterprise from "Star Trek" on Sept. 8 to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise's TV debut.

Read more https://www.space.com/playmobil-star-trek-uss-enterprise-ncc-1701-playset-revealed